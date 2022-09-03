Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): Attributed to Roorkee City in commemoration of 175 glorious years of its establishment, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) launched Roorkee Seva, a Citizen Service App on Friday.

IIT Roorkee in a Statement said that Prof Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee and his team developed Roorkee Seva, a platform, which aims to provide residents of Roorkee with services through an online app.

"Roorkee Seva app is available at the Play Store, and App Store and can be accessed through web browsers. People can choose from over 30 services and book services including doctor appointments and cab services on the app from anywhere. It is a one-stop platform that enables users to get in touch with trained and verified service providers including professionals in one place," IIT Roorkee said.

While congratulating Prof Saurabh Vijay and the team, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said that in its 175th year, IIT Roorkee was keen to do something useful and long-lasting for Roorkee town. It is my hope that Roorkee Seva will attract the attention of local residents and will simplify their daily lives at the touch of a button."

Prof Arun Kumar, Chairman, 175 Year Celebration Committee, IIT Roorkee, said, "a contribution in the form of providing the App platform between the service provider and receiver, especially in the area of medical and common citizen services is being made based on the suggestions from Roorkee's citizens from the different walks of life under 175 years celebration initiative."

Prof Vijay highlighted that Citizen Centric Administration is not only an onus on the authorities but as a responsible citizen and a part of the scientific community, the purpose behind Roorkee Seva is to optimize resources and explores the potential of technology for better of living. (ANI)

