India News | IITR, Lucknow Startup Develop Disinfection Machine to Make PPE, Masks Reusable

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): In order to make N95 masks and PPE kits reusable, the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) with Major Technology, a startup has developed disinfection machine in Uttar Pradesh.

IITR Director professor Alok Dhawan said that the machine has been tested in AIIMS Jodhpur and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

"It has been successfully tested in AIIMS Jodhpur and SGPGIMS. With this, N95 masks and PPE kits will be reusable and economically viable," Dhawan said.

The machine will make COVID-19 treatment cost-effective and it will further benefit the hospitals and testing centres economically, he added.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

