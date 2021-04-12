Sambhal (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was busted and two men, allegedly running it, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said on Monday.

A gun, 12 country-made pistols, eight semi-built country-made pistols, cartridges and machines used in the manufacturing of arms were also seized during a raid conducted in the Hayatnagar police station area late on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

"This is a big haul by the police as these illegal arms could have been used to threaten voters in the ongoing panchayat polls," he added.

The arrested accused were identified as Ayub and Iqab, the officer said.

