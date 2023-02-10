Jalaun (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) An illicit arms factory was unearthed and two persons were arrested in this connection in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said, on a tip-off, police on Thursday arrested two persons involved in making illegal pistols and guns. On the information provided by them an illegal arms factory operating in the forest of Bohad Pura was busted.

Police seized seven 315-bore pistols, one double barrel gun, one 12-bore pistol and five semi-finished 315-bore pistols and one 12-bore from the spot.

Materials used for making illegal weapons and two live cartridges were also recovered, the SP said, adding that the arrested persons said that they used to sell the illegal weapons for Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

Investigations are on to find out who had purchased these weapons from the two accused, he added.

