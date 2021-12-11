Muzaffarnagar, Dec 11 (PTI) An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in a raid at a house with arrest of seven people in Miranpur town here on Saturday, police said.

In the bust 12 pistols and several other firearms were seized from the possession of the accused, they said.

The accused were identified as Harsh, Ilal Ahmed, Mohd Kaif, Shivam, Ashu, Shan Mohammad, and Sameer, and a case was registered against them, they said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed using the raided house to manufacture arms and supplying them to others, police said.

