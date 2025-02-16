Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Police on Sunday cracked a whip on bike racing and impounded 52 two-wheelers in Bandra and Kherwadi areas, an official said.

Bike racing and stunts were performed at Bandra Reclamation, Mount Mary Road, and the Western Express Highway near Kherwadi in the early hours, an official said.

Officials of Bandra and Kherwadi police stations impounded 52 two-wheelers. Additionally, legal action has been initiated against 14 individuals at Bandra police station and against 38 individuals at Kherwadi police station.

Police have appealed to citizens to report such illegal racing activities immediately by contacting emergency helpline numbers, the official added.

