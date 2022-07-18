Noida, Jul 18 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday said it has demolished illegal constructions that had come up on a 26,620 sq metre area on the floodplains of Hindon river.

The GNIDA said it has also filed an application with the police for lodging FIR and taking legal action against offenders involved in encroachment of land.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

"Illegal constructions had come up in a 26,620 sq metre area in the Hindon floodplains near Bisrakh. Illegal colonizers had taken over the land but they have been removed after a two-hour long operation," the GNIDA said in a statement.

Sachin Kumar Singh, OSD of Greater Noida Authority, said after the demolition of the constructions, a complaint has also been given to register a case against unknown people.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

GNIDA's ACEO Deep Chandra has warned that strict action will be taken against those who illegally occupied the land in the notified area of ??the authority.

He also appealed to the people not to get trapped by putting hard earned money in illegal projects of such colonizers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)