Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Haryana minister Om Prakash Yadav on Sunday said raids are being conducted at illegal drug rehabilitation centres in the state and 37 addicts were rescued after one such action in Panipat district.

Yadav said a drug de-addiction centre was being run illegally in a village in the district.

"Information about keeping victims of drug abuse in this centre was received. In this regard, a team was constituted and a raid was conducted under the chairmanship of local Additional Deputy Commissioner, and 37 drug addicts were rescued and admitted to the civil hospital in Panipat for their treatment," he said.

Raids are being conducted at illegal drug rehab centres in the state, an official release quoted the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment as saying.

"During the raid (in Panipat), the owner of the centre could not produce any certificate authenticated by the Haryana government for running the drug de-addiction centre," Yadav said.

The minister said a case has been registered at the Model Town police station in Panipat against the rehab centre.

Yadav said strict action would be initiated against those running such centres without the permission of the government.

At present, about 104 registered drug de-addiction centres are running in the state for the treatment of drug addicts. According to the rules, the operators of these centres have to obtain a certificate from the government, he said.

