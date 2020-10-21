New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He has been supplying arms and ammunition to criminals for four years, the police said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Watch ECI’s Tutorial Video.

Twenty-one semi-automatic pistols and 40 live cartridges were seized from his possession. These arms and ammunition were to be supplied to criminals based in Delhi-NCR, the police said.

"We received information that Sajid, who was earlier arrested by the Special Cell in a case of illegal firearms trafficking, was released from jail on bail and had again started indulging in inter-state illegal firearms trafficking," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Also Read | Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Celebrations Cancelled at Deekshabhoomi Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Situation, Organising Committee Tells People to Offer Buddha Vandana & Salutations to Dr Ambedkar at Home.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended from northwest Delhi's Shastri Park, where he had come to supply arms and ammunition to criminals, the officer said.

Sajid previously worked as a truck driver and also ran a dhaba in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. During this period, he came in contact with illegal firearms manufacturers and suppliers of the Mewat region.

Through them, he came in contact with criminals based in Delhi-NCR and got involved in the illegal trade of supplying firearms, the DCP said.

He used to procure arms and ammunition from Dhar and supply those to criminals in Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh. He used to purchase .32 bore pistols at a lower rate, depending on the quality of the weapon, and sell those for a higher price, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)