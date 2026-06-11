India News | Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 15 Lakh Destroyed in Assam's Majuli; 1,475 Litres Crushed

Majuli (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): In a major operation against the illegal liquor trade, authorities on Thursday destroyed 1,475 litres of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs 15 lakh in Assam's river island district of Majuli, where the sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited.

The destruction drive was conducted at Darbar Chapori by the district administration, Majuli Police and the Excise Department. Thousands of bottles of seized liquor were laid out on the ground and crushed using a JCB excavator and a road roller.

Also Read | DCECE Result 2026 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Majuli, revered as a sacred Vaishnavite cultural and religious centre, has witnessed sustained enforcement measures against the illegal liquor trade. The district police and excise officials have been conducting regular raids across various parts of the district, leading to the seizure of large quantities of illicit liquor over the past several months.

The crackdown has been spearheaded by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajshree Dhandia, under whose leadership several successful operations have been carried out against illegal liquor networks in the district. A portion of the liquor seized during these operations was destroyed on Thursday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Railways Pensioners Seek 5% Annual Increment, Higher Minimum Pay and Better Fitment Factor.

Officials said all confiscated liquor was brought together at Darbar Chapori before the destruction exercise began. Visuals from the site showed rows of liquor bottles being crushed under heavy machinery, leaving behind shattered glass and streams of spilt alcohol.

According to Dhandia, a total of 1,475 litres of illegal liquor were destroyed today. The market value of the destroyed consignment is estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhandia said the campaign to make Majuli free from illegal liquor would continue.

"This drive will not stop here. Around 500 litres of seized illegal liquor are still pending disposal and will be destroyed similarly very soon," Dhandia said. The initiative has been welcomed by residents and members of civil society, who described it as an important step towards preserving the religious and cultural sanctity of Majuli and curbing the illegal liquor trade in the district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)