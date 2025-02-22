India News | Illegal Migrants Intervening in Electoral Process, Becoming Decisive Players: Vice-President Dhankhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday voiced serious concerns over illegal migration in India, stating that millions of undocumented individuals are residing in the country without legal rights.

Addressing the issue, he said, "In our Bharat, millions of people are living here who have no right to stay. And they are not just living; they are also engaging in livelihood activities. They are making their livelihood here, placing demands on our resources--education, health, and housing sectors--and now, the issue has escalated further. They are intervening in our electoral process. Within our democratic system, they are becoming significant and even decisive players", he noted.

Also Read | e-FIR: Jammu and Kashmir Police Registers First-Ever Electronic FIR After Complaint Lodged via WhatsApp.

The Vice President was addressing the 65th Convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Dhankhar cautioned against conversions through allurement and temptation, saying, "Every individual has the right to follow any religion; every person has the right to adopt a religion of their choice. However, when a conversion happens through enticement, greed, allurement, and temptation, its objective is 'we will get supremacy by changing the demography of the Nation'. History bears witness, there are examples from some countries in the world. You are more knowledgeable than me, more informed, you can find out."

Also Read | Karnataka Gang Rape Probe: Mother of 4 Endures Brutal Sexual and Physical Overnight Assault, Reveal Police Investigation.

"The very character of those nations was erased; the majority community that existed there disappeared. We cannot allow this demographic invasion; organic demographic growth is acceptable, but if this is disruptive with a sinister design to control, we must be on high alert. This is a matter for our deep contemplation and reflection. This poses a challenge to our philosophy that is centuries old." he emphasized, while affirming every individual's right to follow their chosen religion.

VP Dhankhar also raised concerns about systematic attempts to undermine national institutions, and called for thorough investigations into recent revelations about attempts to manipulate electoral processes.

"In a systemic manner, the President is ridiculed. The Prime Minister is ridiculed. My position is ridiculed. Our Institutions are tainted. Be it the Election Commission or the Judiciary. These are activities which are being undertaken by those at their heart, national interest is not there. Recently, it has been revealed authoritatively that our elections were sought to be doctored, manipulated," he said.

"In such a situation, I would urge you to stay alert, think and expose, and I appeal to organisations concerned, time has come to engage into deep investigation, thorough investigation, investigation at micro level, expose everyone connected with these sinister designs aimed at destabilizing our nation, trying to manipulate our democracy," he added.

VP, in his address directed the concerned authorities to initiate a thorough investigation in this regard. "I appeal to organisations concerned, time has come to engage into deep investigation, thorough investigation, investigation at micro level, expose everyone connected with these sinister designs aimed at destabilizing our nation, trying to manipulate our democracy", he added.

Speaking on fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, VP remarked that these rights must be earned through the diligent performance of fundamental and civic duties, "Our constitution has given us fundamental rights, but passage to fundamental rights has to be earned and that passage is when you perform fundamental duties, when you perform civic duties."

He further expressed his concern over challenges to public order, and called for a change in mindset among citizens, and remarked, "Just imagine, in a country like ours, public order is challenged, public property is burned, people take to agitations where redress lies not on the street, but either in court of law or in theatres of legislature. Time has come for every Indian to assess and audit performance of institutions. Mind-set has to be changed, you have to be a very powerful pressure group. You have to ask, your public representatives, the bureaucracy, the executive, are you doing your job? Public representatives are elected through a massive exercise. For what? To engage in debate, dialogue, discussion, work policies for your welfare. Not to disrupt, not to disturb function. Are they really doing it? If they are not performing their job, well you have a job cut out for them because now you have the power of social media."

Stressing upon the importance of social transformation, Dhankhar expressed that "Social transformation will come when we will have social harmony. Social harmony will define unity in diversity. This will convert our caste, creed, religion, the divisive situations to appear into a force of unity. Let us generate social harmony at all costs. Let us believe in family values, respect our elders, our parents, our neighbours, our neighbourhood. We are a different civilisation."

Reflecting on the age-old civilisational ethos of Bharat, the VP remarked, "By nature, we are not materialistic, we are spiritualistic, we are religious, we are ethical. We are role model to rest of the world, and that model has been in operation for thousands of years. So please imbibe family values, nurture family values, respect your elders, respect your parents, and that cultural strength will give you the stamina to contribute to the nation. A seed of patriotism will automatically blossom."

The Vice-President also expressed his deep concern over the menace of Climate change and urged the citizens to participate in the clarion call of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' given by the Prime Minister and strengthen the nation by contributing to the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Environmental protection, now we know it, Climate Change menace, the plant is cliffhanging its existential challenge. We do not have any other place other than Mother Earth. We are trustees, we have recklessly exploited it with the result, the danger is blooming, the time bomb is ticking. We have to do our bit. Prime Minister has given a call Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam if we do it sincerely, and many are doing it, in millions, they are doing it. It will be a game changer, but let us believe in environmental protection. Every nation can be powerful only if it is Aatmanirbhar, so we must believe in Swadeshi. Let us be vocal about local," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)