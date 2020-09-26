Jalna, Sep 26 (PTI) Eight persons were arrested and Rs 4.93 lakh were seized from illegal online lottery centres in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the local crime branch raided eight online lottery centres in the city, crime branch chief Rajendra Gour said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 4th Among World’s Most Admired Men of 2020, Sudha Murthy in List of 20 Most Admired Women: YouGov Rankings.

Officials seized cash to the tune of Rs 4.93 lakh and arrested eight persons including the kingpin of the establishments Sanjay Ramchand Pariwale, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official added.

Also Read | Delhi Air to Worsen in Next 3 Days As Farmers Continue to Burn Stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)