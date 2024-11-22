Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) An illegal car parking was busted on the green belt on Friday in Sector 18 here in a joint action by the chief minister flying squad and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), officials said.

They said illegal parking operator Rakesh Rana was charging Rs 80 per vehicle.

An FIR was registered at sector 18 police station and police nabbed the operator and seized Rs 2,930 in cash and parking slips from him.

According to the complaint filed by GDMA enforcement wing Junior engineer (JE)Ashish Tyagi, he got information from the CM flying squad that an illegal parking was being run by illegally occupying the green belt in sector 18.

A joint team of the CM flying and GMDA raided the spot and found some cars were parked in the illegal Hariom parking, he said.

"At the Hariom parking, a man was collecting a parking fee of Rs 80 per vehicle. The person was identified as Rakesh Rana, a resident of village Sirhaul. When asked for the necessary documents to run the parking in green belt, he could not show any documents.

"The accused even gave printed parking slip to vehicle owners. The accused confessed he runs the illegal parking without any permission," the JE said in his complaint.

"An FIR has been registered and the operator of illegal parking was nabbed from the spot. We are questioning the accused", said a senior police officer.

