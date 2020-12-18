Nanded, Dec 18 (PTI) Twenty-four people were booked for allegedly mining sand from the Godavari river in Nanded and 150 brass, or 15,000 cubic feet, of sand was seized, police said on Friday.

The raid at Bhanagi village was carried out by a joint team of police and revenue department personnel and a case was registered in Nanded rural police station on Thursday night, an official said.

"No arrests have been made so far," he said.

