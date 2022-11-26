Biswanath (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): Assam police recovered a huge quantity of illegal liquor and arrested two persons in this regard in Biswanath district, the police said.

Police seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor worth more than Rs 15 lakh from a truck and apprehended two persons in Assam's Biswanath district, they added.

Biswanath district police conducted an operation after a tip-off on National Highway-15 at Biswanath and intercepted a truck on Friday, Biswanath Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh said.

A large amount of illegal liquor was recovered from the truck, he said adding that the liquor was being brought from Arunachal Pradesh.

The truck came from Arunachal Pradesh's Doimukh area with a conspiracy to transport the illegal liquor to Manipur via Assam, they added.

"We have apprehended the driver and handyman of the truck", the police official said.

The market value of the seized liquor is estimated at around Rs 15-20 lakh, he added. (ANI)

