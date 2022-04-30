Dantewada, Apr 30 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after some para bomb shells used by security personnel for illumination during operations in low-light or night conditions were recovered near a village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

According to officials, it seems the shells were part of police stock that was being destroyed on Thursday night in the area on expiry of shelf-life.

"After being informed by a woman health worker that some illumination shells were found near Manjhipadar village along Danikini river on Friday, a team of local police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) seized and destroyed the shells," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said on Saturday.

"Prima facie, it seems these were part of the expired stock of shells that were being destroyed by police in the intervening night of April 28 and 29 near Balud village near Dantewada town after getting permission from higher authorities," he added.

Some shells that might have been misfired during the exercise may have landed in the nearby area, and a probe has been constituted in the incident under the additional superintendent of police, Tiwari informed.

A senior officer posted in Bastar range said para bombs are used by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in low-light or dark conditions, and light emitted from the exploding of these shells helps locate enemies.

