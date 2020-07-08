Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Responding to delay in distribution of portfolios to newly-inducted ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that he is the minister of every department and the state government is functioning smoothly.

While addressing the virtual rally, he said that the Cabinet is scheduled to meet tomorrow, and everything will be done.

Chouhan then cornered former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for taking a "U-turn" on the issue of farm loan waivers during his rule.

He said that an amount equal to farm loan waivers given by former Kamal Nath government had been given "in compensation to farmers many times by us for crop loss."

He further accused the Congress of corruption and of not depositing the premium for crop insurance schemes. (ANI)

