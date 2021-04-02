Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): After the Income Tax department raided his son-in-law's houses in Chennai, DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday said he is not "scared" of these raids and alleged that the Central government is saving the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

It is to mention that the searches come four days ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

"Today morning I came to Trichy from Chennai. I got news of a raid going on at my daughter's houses in Chennai. Modi government is saving the AIADMK government now. BJP has threatened AIADMK CM, Deputy CM, ministers, and the Chief Secretary using the I-T department and CBI. I want to tell Modi that this is DMK, do not forget that, I am the son of Kalaignar. I will not be scared with this," Stalin said during the poll campaign in Perambalur.

"This Stalin has faced Maintenance of Internal Security Act.... emergency. They think they can scare us with the raids, this may happen with AIADMK but this will not happen with DMK. You should not forget that people will reply to your act on April 6," he added.Of the eight places where searches commenced this morning, four in Chennai are linked to Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and son-in-law Sabareesan. Income tax officials said the searches started on Friday morning at Stalin's daughter's houses in Teynampet and Neelangarai.

Apart from Sabareesan's residence, several other places connected to him are also being searched.The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 2. The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

