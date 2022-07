New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Cloudy weather is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday while a few places may witness light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the MeT office forecasting moderate rain or thudershowers in the city over the next three days.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: North India to Receive Heavy Rains, Says IMD; Widespread Rainfall Activity Likely Across India.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is likely to continue to shift gradually northwards, leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y70 Teased Online, To Be Launched Next Month.

It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 257.4 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

The observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 34 degrees Celsius for the next six days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)