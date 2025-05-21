Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada district as heavy rains battered several parts of the state.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rain was expected in Bengaluru, while intense rainfall was likely in many coastal districts.

IMD Karnataka Scientist, Latha Sridhar, said, "In Bengaluru, light to moderate rain is expected in the coming days. Red alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada district for today. Heavy to heavy rainfall is likely over Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts, also in Shivamogga and Chikmagalur."

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area will likely form over the East Central Arabian Sea off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts during the next 12 hours, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted it would likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during subsequent 36 hours.

The weather department also issued a series of warnings for fishermen across various coastal regions of India due to rough sea conditions.

According to the IMD, "An upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels lies over East Central Arabian Sea off North Karnataka-Goa coasts at 0830 IST of today, the 21st May 2025." Under its influence, a low-pressure area was likely to form within the next 12 hours and could move northward and strengthen into a depression.

Additionally, the department reported the formation of a trough extending from this cyclonic circulation to Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels, which could contribute to unstable weather across parts of south and central India.

Weather systems were also active over Punjab and its neighbourhood, where another upper air cyclonic circulation existed at lower levels.

An east-west trough extended from this system to eastern Bangladesh, while another circulation was observed over central Assam, indicating the potential for rainfall and thunderstorm activity in the northeastern region.

The IMD urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea in several regions due to expected high winds and rough sea conditions.

The advisory stated, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into East Central and southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and adjoining south Gujarat coasts and Lakshadweep area during 21-26 May."

A total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea has been declared for 25th and 26th May.

During the same period, fishermen were also warned against venturing along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea.

Further, fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from 21st to 26th May and over the Andaman Sea on 26th May.

Meteorologists have closely monitored the evolving system as it shows signs of further intensification.

While no cyclone has formed yet, the developing depression could potentially evolve into a cyclonic storm depending on the atmospheric and oceanic conditions in the coming days.

Authorities have been urged to remain on alert and fishermen have been strongly advised to comply with all warnings to avoid any loss of life or damage to property. (ANI)

