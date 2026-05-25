India News | IMD Predicts Heatwave-like Conditions in Uttarakhand from May 25-27

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, in its forecast issued on Monday, has predicted the possibility of heat wave-like conditions in the plain districts of Uttarakhand from May 25 to 27.

In particular, some areas of Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, and Champawat districts are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions.

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The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued an advisory directing all districts to remain alert and ensure necessary precautionary arrangements.

District Emergency Operation Centres and control rooms have been instructed to remain operational round the clock. Authorities have also been asked to coordinate with the Health Department to ensure adequate availability of medicines, ORS, ice, and essential medical equipment in hospitals, along with special arrangements for the treatment of patients affected by heat waves and dehydration.

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In addition, urban local bodies have been directed to ensure the availability of drinking water, water kiosks, and cooling water facilities at public places, markets, bus stands, railway stations, and major intersections. Arrangements for temporary sheds and rest areas in crowded places have also been advised.

The Power and Drinking Water Departments have been instructed to maintain an uninterrupted supply and arrange water tankers in areas facing water shortages.

Workers and personnel engaged at outdoor worksites have been advised to limit working hours to morning and evening periods.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during peak afternoon heat and to consume adequate amounts of water and other fluids to stay hydrated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)