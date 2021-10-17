Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow warning, categorised as medium risk, causing heavy to very heavy rain, in isolated parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts in Telangana for Saturday, October 16.

A yellow alert was also issued for Sunday, October 17. According to the IMD, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts were very likely to receive heavy rains.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers were very likely to occur at many places over Telangana until October 19.

The east-west trough between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs across the East-central Bay of Bengal from the Gulf of Martaban adjoining the North Andaman Sea to the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area, IMD further said. (ANI)

