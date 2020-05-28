India News | IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain in Two Hours

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and nearby Ballbhgarh, Paiwal Jattari, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Narora during the next two hours.

The IMD also predicted that light intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Meerut, Bagpat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Modinagar, Hapur, Faridabad, Siyana, Sambhal, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra and Tundla.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had said that Tripura and Mizoram are also very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and Mizoram during next 24hours and Heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during May 28-31 with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep during May 30-31," the IMD added in its forecast bulletin. (ANI)

