New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to heavy rainfall, during the next five days in different parts of Northeast India.

"Light to moderate rainfall activity very likely to continue over Northeast India during next 5 days with a possibility of isolated heavy falls over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31 March 2022 and 01 April 2022," predicted IMD.

IMD also predicted heatwaves in isolated pockets over South Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu division on 29 March 2022 and 30 March 2022.

Meanwhile, the weather forecasting agency has predicted severe heatwave conditions in most parts of West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 29 March and 30 March, with heatwave like conditions in isolated pockets over these areas from 31 March 2022 t0 02 April 2022. (ANI)

