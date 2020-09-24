Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall likely over Malnad regions, north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka regions on Thursday.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains at most places likely over coastal and parts of Malnad regions. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka region," said IMD.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2020: Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 50,000 For Each Puja Committee in West Bengal, Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals Amid COVID-19.

Earlier on September 20, IMD issued a red alert for September 20 and September 21 in Malnad districts like Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as they were likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)