New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): An INSAT (Indian National Satellite System) imagery released by the Met department on Wednesday morning depicted fog hovering over the North India region.

The satellite image taken at 11:30 am (IST), showed a fog layer continuing over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and extreme parts of North Rajasthan.

According to the Met department, the minimum temperature recorded during past 24 hours over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was in the range of seven to ten degree Celsius.

"Minimum temperatures realised during past 24 hours till 0830 IST today are in the range of 7-10°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," India Meteorological department said in a post on X.

On wednesday morning, several regions of North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana were engulfed in a thick layer of fog, causing low visibility leading to traffic disruptions and accidents.

Due to dense fog in the Agra national highway, Multiple vehicles collided due to low visibility causing injuries to many. Meanwhile, In the Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, two vehicles collided, in which several were injured.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today was, Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.

The IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog in the northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a post on X.

The arrival and departure timings of flights and trains were also affected due to the inclement weather conditions and fog. Several airlines issued advisory for the passengers warning them of the delay in timings due to the dense fog.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi(DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," airline Spiceject posted on X.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Airport Authority has issued an advisory stating that while landing and takeoffs continue, flights not complaint with CAT III (category III) standards may face disruptions.

"While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi airport stated in a post of X. (ANI)

