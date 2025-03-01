New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a hailstorm and thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning expected in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, within the next hour.

The IMD also forecasted light to moderate rainfall, along with light thunderstorms and lightning, in the areas of Sahaswan, Badayun, Sikandra Rao, and Ganjdundwara in Uttar Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department also noted that a major cloud mass, associated with a western disturbance, is moving away from the Indian region. As a result, weather activity is expected to reduce from today in northwest India.

Weather activity is currently occurring over the western and adjoining central parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of the western Himalayan region, and extreme southern India.

Meanwhile, the national capital experienced light rainfall on Saturday morning, with showers recorded in areas including India Gate, Teen Murti, and Central Secretariat. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "moderate" category.

At 8 am on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category, registering a reading of 136, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the CPCB showed that the AQI at Chandni Chowk was 153, Jahangirpuri 146, Bawana 164, Okhla Phase 2 393, and RK Puram 111, as of 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The IMD on Friday has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning across several parts of Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions. Gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 km/h are also expected over the next two hours. (ANI)

