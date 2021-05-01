Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive from Saturday, the West Bengal government said the immunisation of those between 18 to 44 years of age will begin as and when the state receives the vaccine doses.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government said that vaccination of those above 45 years will continue.

Meanwhile, the surge in coronavirus infection continued in West Bengal on Friday as the state reported 17,411 new cases, 96 deaths. The state has 1,13,624 active cases currently.

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education decided to cancel the annual examination of Class 11, students to be promoted to Class 12 on Friday.

The state government also imposed new COVID-19 restrictions in West Bengal. Under the new guideline, the shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, gyms and sports complexes will remain closed till further order.

However, the government said bazaars and haats will remain open but only during 7-10 am and 3-5 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)