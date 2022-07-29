New Delhi, July 29 (PTI) Immunity acquired from natural COVID-19 infection or vaccines is not absolute according to emerging evidence, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Reinfections following natural coronavirus infections as well as vaccine breakthrough infections are not uncommon, the minister added in a written reply.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Caught on Camera Thrashing Elderly, Suspended (Watch Video).

Breakthrough infections were observed in 7.91 per cent of the sample population in a study involving 1,112 vaccinated people who had at least one dose of either Covaxin or Covishield, she said. The study was published in the Journal of Medical Virology in March 2022.

Out of 88 post-vaccination SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections, 90.91 per cent were symptomatic cases and the remaining 9.09 per cent were asymptomatic. Among symptomatic breakthrough infections, 31.25 per cent were mild, 43.75 per cent moderate and 25 per cent severe, Pawar said.

Also Read | Telangana: Girl Students of Government Tribal Residential School Fall Ill After Consuming Adulterated Food.

According to the World Health Organization, a vast majority of infections are observed in unvaccinated populations, and if breakthrough infections occur in vaccinated persons, they are in most cases less severe than those seen in unvaccinated persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)