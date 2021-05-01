Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1 (ANI): The immunization centres in Chhattisgarh are fully ready for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign starting from May 1, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday.

"We have decided that we will vaccinate people between 18 years to 44 years in the state free of cost, a comprehensive action plan and all arrangements have been made for this. We have completed all the preparations in all our districts for the vaccination campaign starting from May 1, all our immunization centres are fully ready," he said while addressing media here.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre has informed that it will provide 1,03,040 vaccines for the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44.

"Since there is a shortage of vaccine, we will start the vaccination from the poorest person in our state who has Anodaya Card. For this, the beneficiary will have to bring his ration card and Aadhaar card. As we get the vaccine, we will progress in the direction of vaccinating all classes of people respectively," he added.

Baghel has also appealed to all the citizens of Chhattisgarh to get their vaccine dose. "Be safe yourself and protect others as well. Maintain hope and trust. We will all together overcome this Covid crisis very soon," he said.

He further expressed confidence that the state will successfully fight the second wave of the pandemic, and informed, "So far 7,13,706 people have been infected in Chhattisgarh, out of which 5,87,484 people have recovered. At present, 1,17,910 are active cases. The active patient ratio in the state is 16.5 per cent, while the rate of recovery is 82.3 per cent. But this will create a new belief in you that Chhattisgarh has left behind many developed and resource-rich states in the country in the case of Covid vaccination."

The Chief Minister added that more than 55,69,000 dose vaccines have been administered in the state and Chhattisgarh is ahead of the 'big states' of the country.

"Vaccination in our state has been 72 per cent, which is the highest in the country, this figure is only inclusive of people above 45 years of age and front line workers," he added. (ANI)

