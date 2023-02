Aizawl, Feb 23 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the implementation of the healthcare scheme is one of the top priorities of his government under the state's flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

He informed the state assembly that his government has so far allocated about Rs 150 crore under SEDP for the implementation of the healthcare scheme during five financial years from 2019.

Also Read | Delhi Government Inks MoU With University of Birmingham To Provide Global Exposure to Teachers.

Replying to a question from opposition Congress leader Zodintluanga Ralte, Zoramthanga, who also holds the planning and programme implementation portfolio, said that under the flagship programme, the government allocated Rs 10 crore in 2020-21, Rs 10 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 20 crore in 2022-23 fiscals for the implementation of Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS).

Zoramthanga also said that government has also sought Rs 1,000 crore loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the implementation of the healthcare scheme.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Worked To Make India a World Power, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The proposal for loan has been already been approved by the Centre, which would repay Rs 720 crore out of the total amount, while the state government would repay the remaining Rs 280 crore, he said.

The MSHCS was launched by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Zoramthanga in October 2019.

Under this scheme, the government provides health cover of up to Rs 2 each to beneficiaries in a year.

The Zoramthanga government has come under severe attack by opposition parties due to its failure to release medical bills to beneficiaries for more than year.

On Tuesday, health minister Dr R Lalthangliana informed the assembly that the government is yet to clear medical bills amounting to over Rs. 66.2 crore to 23,421 beneficiaries.

The medical bills are pending for release since October 2021, he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)