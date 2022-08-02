Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Stepping up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the PM has achieved a "dubious" distinction by imposing GST on handloom and Khadi products.

"Sri Mahatma Gandhi Ji had used Charkha as a symbol of #AtmaNirbharta & to inculcate #Swadeshi spirit Now Sri Modi Ji has achieved the dubious distinction as the 1st PM who imposed GST on Handloom & Khadi products. Is this the #atmanirbharbharat & #vocal4local that you preach?," KTR tweeted.

The TRS party in recent times has stepped up its attack on BJP-led NDA Government and Modi on various issues. Both BJP and TRS are indulging in war of words on several issues.

