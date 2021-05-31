Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asked officials in the union territory to improve the speed and quality of decision-making without any fear or favour.

"Administrative secretaries must interact with public on daily basis and redress their grievances with empathy. Officers should put an end to ad-hocism, determine the need and action required for the welfare of common man,” the Lt Governor said during a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here.

"During the meeting, he urged the officials to improve the speed and quality of decision-making without fear and favour," an official spokesperson said. He stressed that every department of administration must be responsive and accountable for citizen-centric governance.

Reiterating that an accountable, transparent and responsive administration is the cornerstone of any good governance structure, the Lt Governor asked the officers to remain connected with people so that maximum benefits of pro-people initiatives taken by the government percolate to the common man on the ground.

“Common people should feel the difference and I urge upon all of you to have a friendly and pro-people attitude so as to resolve their issues and grievances by strengthening grievance redressal mechanism where higher officers acknowledge and take timely objective actions on the public grievances emanating through any channel,” he said.

Underlining the importance of completion of various developmental projects taken up in the region, the Lt Governor maintained that a focused approach should be employed so that all these projects are finished within specified timelines.

“The officers have done a great job in handling the pandemic and simultaneously pushing the developmental work. Moving forward, scheduling due dates and deliverables is compulsory for every project,” he added.

He called upon the officers to follow strict timelines in all projects and fix responsibilities for any unwarranted delays in the developmental projects in the union territory, with alacrity.

Commending the efforts of health and medical education and other concerned departments in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the UT, he observed that Jammu and Kashmir has handled the pandemic efficiently and effectively.

The Lt Governor noted that the Covid-related challenges are not over.

Even though we have transformed healthcare infrastructure in the last 10 months, it is imperative to continue real-time, personalised communication with the public while enabling greater efficiency and better coordination amongst concerned departments, he said.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor appreciated the work of outgoing Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam for his contribution towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mr. Subrahmanyam has a high administrative acumen and he has raised the bar of administration with his dedication, honesty and commitment,” he noted.

