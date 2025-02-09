New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) In a first, the 'Aero India' mega event will witness participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft equipped with stealth capabilities --- the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Billed as Asia's largest air show, its 15th edition will be hosted at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 10-14.

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever 'Aero India' till date, the ministry said in a statement.

"For the first time in history, Aero India 2025 will witness the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft -- the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II," it said.

It marks a "milestone in global defence collaboration" and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes, the ministry said.

The broad theme of this edition is -- 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

"Aero India 2025 will provide a rare side-by-side comparison of eastern and western fifth-generation fighter technology, offering defence analysts, military personnel and aviation enthusiasts valuable insights into their respective capabilities," it said.

Describing the Su-57 aircraft, it said, "Russia's premier stealth multi-role fighter" is designed for stellar air superiority and strike capabilities.

"Equipped with advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology, it is making its debut at Aero India 2025. Visitors can expect high-speed aerial manoeuvres and tactical demonstrations that highlight the fighter's agility, stealth and firepower," the statement said.

On the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, the ministry said Lockheed Martin's "most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities".

Its presence at Aero India 2025 will enable visitors to witness the flagship of US Air Force, the statement said.

The inclusion of both the Su-57 and F-35 highlights India's position as a "key hub" for international defence and aerospace collaboration, the ministry underlined.

