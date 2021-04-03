By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): The fierce political contest in Bengal has found a reflection in a sweet shop in Howrah.

It has made 'sweet statuettes' of top campaigners from three major parties and alliances in the election - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three leaders of Sanjukta Morcha.

The statuettes have a lot of detail including the usual clothes worn by the campaigners.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning in these elections in a wheelchair due to injury sustained in Nandigram and her statuette in the sweet shop accurately portrays her.

The statuette of PM Modi shows him wearing a half-kurta with BJP symbol of Lotus.

The Sanjukta Morcha includes the Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the shop has portrayed them together through a three-headed statuette - Left Front chairman Biman Bose, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui.

The sweet shop owner Casto Haldar said the statuettes are made up of sweets and can last for at least six months.

"Ahead of polls in Howrah, nothing could be better than sweets to spread the message among the people to use their rights to vote," Haldar told ANI.

"It is important for the people to understand that no matter which party you vote for, the polling process should be conducted peacefully. We want good governance and development whoever forms the government here," he added.

The first two phases of assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)