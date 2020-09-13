Noida (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died in a fight between her parents during which she was allegedly smashed on the floor by her father in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, police said.

Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place around 9.30 am at their home in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

“When a local police team reached the spot, the woman was found injured and the child was found dead. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where the woman is undergoing treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“An inquiry from neighbours and other locals revealed that the man was an alcoholic and often fought with his wife. They had a major fight day before yesterday also,” Singh said.

The accused, identified as Amit, is a native of Bulandshahr district. He worked here and stayed with his family but is absconding now, according to the police.

The accused also informed the family of his wife Renu that the child has died but told them it happened due to some other reason, the police said.

“He tried to misinform his in-laws,” the Additional DCP said, adding that it prima facie appears that Amit killed his child and wounded his wife.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station and efforts are on to arrest the man, he added.

