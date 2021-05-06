Solang (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): An FIR will be registered against families hiding information about COVID-infected patients in Himachal Pradesh's Solang district, according to the office of Gram Panchayat, Solang.

The Gram Panchayat Secretary ordered that shopkeepers found without masks and gloves will be fined Rs 500 in view of Corona curfew from midnight of May 6.

It has been mandatory to wear masks at all public places in the village.

People who will be travelling from outside to the village will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine, said the secretary.

Meanwhile, families of COVID patients have to also undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has 25,902 active COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,330 new cases and 32 related deaths. (ANI)

