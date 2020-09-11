Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said in the race for TRP, journalism has been reduced to a position where it lacks substance.

"To protect the democracy, there is an absolute necessity of truth-finding journalism,” the former UP chief minister said in a tweet, adding that the country has hopes from the mediapersons who do not sacrifice their values.

“Journalism in the race for TRP has become a tatva-rahit patrikarita," Akhilesh added.

He also posted a picture of his party's "9baje9minute" campaign, which was held on Wednesday to attract attention of the state government towards the plight of jobless youth.

