Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): BJP's Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Delhi after Rekha Gupta assumed charge as the Chief Minister. He also said that the BJP will fulfil its poll promises,

"The BJP has returned to Delhi (to power) after 27 years following a thumping majority in the (recent assembly elections). My greetings to Rekha Gupta for taking charge as Chief Minister. The people of Delhi have shown faith in the BJP. My greetings to the people of Delhi," Rajender told ANI.

"In the coming days, BJP will fulfil its promises," he said.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders and Chief Ministers. The list included the likes of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and many more.

Speaking to ANI after taking oath as the fourth woman CM of Delhi, Rekha Gupta thanked the people of Delhi and expressed gratitude for the blessings.

"Thank you Delhi. I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she said.

Apart from Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took oath as cabinet minister followed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)

