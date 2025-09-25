Karnataka [India], September 25 (ANI): The Indian National Congress (INC) Karnataka, on Thursday, shared an opinion editorial (op-ed) piece written by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on India's response to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

In a post on X, INC Karnataka wrote, "India must rise above silence and stand where it always did; on the side of justice and human rights. Insightful article by Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on India's response to the grave humanitarian crisis in Palestine."

In the op-ed piece in The Hindu titled 'India's muted voice, its detachment with Palestine', Sonia Gandhi stated that India needs to demonstrate leadership on the issue of Palestine.

She alleged that the Modi government's response to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine has been characterised by a profound silence and an abdication of both humanity and morality. Gandhi alleged, "Its actions appear to be driven primarily by the personal friendship between the Israeli premier and Mr. Modi rather than India's constitutional values or its strategic interests. This style of personalised diplomacy is never tenable and cannot be the guiding compass of India's foreign policy."

Gandhi further stated, "Most fundamentally, India must not approach the issue of Palestine as merely a matter of foreign policy but as a test of India's ethical and civilisational heritage".

She wrote, "We owe Palestine a sense of historical empathy in its quest for dignity, and we also owe Palestine the courage to translate that empathy into principled action."

Congress leader Gandhi further wrote on the Palestine crisis, "India's historical experience, its moral authority and its commitment to human rights should empower it to speak, advocate and act in favour of justice - without delay or hesitation. The expectation is not of partisanship in this conflict, of choosing between Israel and Palestine. The expectation is of principled leadership, consistent with the values that have long guided India, our nation, and on which its freedom movement was anchored." (ANI)

