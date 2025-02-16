Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Speaking about the Maharashtra government forming a committee against 'love jihad', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these incidents were "very serious and action must be taken."

CM Fadnavis said, "The Supreme Court has also shown the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. And even in a state like Maharashtra, we are constantly seeing that such cases are increasing. First of all, we all should understand that it is not wrong for a person of one religion to marry a person of another religion. But marrying someone by lying and showing false identity is wrong. These incidents that are happening are very serious, action must be taken on this."

The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to explore legal options for a potential law against forced religious conversions and 'love jihad'.

A panel led by the Director General of Police (DGP) includes senior officials from key departments such as women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home affairs to probe the matter. The committee will review similar laws in other states and suggest legal provisions to address complaints related to forced conversions and love jihad.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and other BJP leaders on Saturday welcomed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' decision to form a committee to address the issue of 'love jihad'.

"There should be a law against love jihad. The conversion of women is not right. Two youngsters (of different religions) coming together is normal but girls shouldn't be forcefully converted," said Ramdas Athavale.

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also praised Fadnavis for setting up the committee, claiming that the number of "love jihad" cases has been rising in the state, particularly in Mumbai, and said that while the number of such cases has increased across the country, many remain unreported.

Speaking to ANI, Lodha said, "Love jihad cases have increased across the country. In Mumbai, Maharashtra, there have been many cases. When someone tries to put an end to love jihad, as I put forward this issue in the Vidhan Sabha, people like Samajwadi MLA Rais Shaikh oppose this. He filed a court case against me. Does he want to encourage love jihad?"

"There are numerous other cases that have gone unreported as well; I don't even want to get into that list. I want to thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for forming this committee. Stringent action will be taken in this regard," he added.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai, however, opposed the idea of formation of the committee and said, "How can someone be converted forcefully? Our Constitution allows us to follow any religion or not follow any religion at all. They (Maharashtra government) don't have the right to decide who marries who."

