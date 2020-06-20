Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Saturday advised university students to add breathing and physical exercises to their daily life to drive out negative thoughts triggered by the fear of novel coronavirus.

Till a vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered, precautionary measures are the only way to keep away the disease, she said while addressing the students and faculty of the Sainath University during a webinar.

"Our scientists are working hard for a vaccine. Not venturing out of home unnecessarily, avoiding crowded places and maintaining social distance are good precautionary measures," a Raj Bhavan release said quoting Murmus webinar address.

The governor said that it is normal to get irritated, tensed and anxious following exposure to coronavirus-related news all day.

"Every individual is afraid of coronavirus as it is increasing every day. Negative feelings are found in people due to this fear. We can come out of all these problems by changing our lifestyle by including yoga and exercises in daily life," she said.

Murmu also stressed on enhancing ones immunity by following the recommendations of the AYUSH ministry.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of educational institutions, Murmu said that she believed online classes helped the students.

