India News | 'Inclusive, Affordable, Quality Healthcare for All Remains PM Modi's Vision': Union Health Secretary at HLL Lifecare Diamond Jubilee

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Health Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punya Salila Srivastava, addressed the Diamond Jubilee Valedictory Function of HLL Lifecare Limited on Monday in the HLL Peroorkada Factory, Thiruvananthapuram, marking the organisation's 60 years of dedicated service in advancing public health in India.

Established in 1966, HLL Lifecare Limited has played a pioneering role in supporting India's public health mission. From its early contributions to the National Family Planning Programme to its diversified presence across healthcare products, diagnostics, infrastructure development, and social marketing, the organisation has consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to public service.

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Addressing the gathering, the Union Health Secretary underscored the deep trust reposed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in HLL Lifecare Limited, noting that the organisation has consistently lived up to this confidence through its unwavering commitment to the vision of the Prime Minister, which is ensuring inclusive, affordable, and quality healthcare for all.

She commended HLL for its continuous evolution and responsiveness to emerging healthcare needs, observing that the organisation has demonstrated a unique ability to identify critical gaps in the system and address them through practical, impactful interventions.

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She emphasised that while such initiatives may not always be revolutionary in scale, their cumulative impact, particularly in improving the lives of women and patients, plays a transformative role in strengthening the nation's healthcare framework.

Highlighting the Ministry's confidence in HLL, she noted that this trust is further reflected in the strong support and association of the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare with key initiatives such as the AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacy network, which recently marked a decade of service. She observed that such initiatives, alongside the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, have significantly enhanced access to affordable medicines across the country.

She further stated that the AMRIT Pharmacies have enabled the Ministry to ensure the availability of critical medicines, including cancer drugs, branded medicines, and essential medical devices, at prices 50 per cent lower than prevailing market rates, thereby providing tangible financial relief to patients and their families.

Recalling HLL's commendable role during times of crisis, Srivastava highlighted the organisation's swift and coordinated response during Operation Sindoor, wherein essential medical equipment, BHISHM cubes, and medicines were promptly delivered to the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. She noted that such efforts reflect HLL's operational readiness, commitment, and capacity to serve the nation in times of exigency.

She emphasised that the true measure of an institution lies in its ability to rise to challenges during critical moments, and in this regard, HLL has set a benchmark in public service delivery.

Concluding her remarks, she lauded the organisation for rendering its services with the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and dedication, reaffirming the Ministry's continued confidence in HLL Lifecare Limited as a key partner in advancing India's public health objectives.

A major highlight of the valedictory function was the release of a commemorative coin marking the completion of six decades of HLL's distinguished journey as one of India's leading healthcare public sector enterprises, symbolising its enduring legacy and national significance.

The event also witnessed the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between HLL Lifecare Limited and premier institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, aimed at fostering collaborative research, advancing healthcare innovation, and accelerating the development of cutting-edge technologies tailored to India's public health needs.

Reinforcing its commitment to affordable healthcare solutions and social impact, HLL announced a series of key product and service initiatives during the event. These included the relaunch of the Hydrocephalus Shunt, the launch of the HLL Parivarthan Wellness Clinic, the introduction of HLL Water, and the rollout of 'Happy Days' Compostable Sanitary Napkins, each reflecting the organisation's continued focus on accessibility, sustainability, and innovation-driven public health interventions.

The programme further featured the inauguration of the upgraded menstrual cup manufacturing facility at HLL's Akkulam Factory in Thiruvananthapuram by the Union Health Secretary.

The upgraded facility underscores HLL's commitment to advancing women's health, promoting environmentally sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions, and strengthening indigenous manufacturing excellence in line with national priorities.

During the occasion, Srivastava visited HLL Lifecare Limited's PFT and AFT facilities, where she was received by senior officials and briefed on key operations.

She undertook detailed factory tours of both units, interacting with teams and reviewing manufacturing processes, while appreciating HLL's commitment to quality, efficiency, and indigenous production.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, leadership of HLL Lifecare Limited, representatives from partner institutions, and distinguished stakeholders from the public health and healthcare sectors. (ANI)

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