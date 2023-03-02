Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) A Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association has strongly advocated for increasing the frequency of heli taxi from Chandigarh to Shimla so that it leads to longer tourist stays here.

The Pawan Hans company is operating only one helicopter taxi flight with a capacity of 11 seats from Chandigarh to Shimla and at present the heli taxi service does not connect the flights arriving at the Chandigarh airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru landing between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, said M K Seth, the president of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

The tourists willing to come to Shimla by helicopter taxi are forced to stay overnight in Chandigarh because the Heli taxi departs at 9 am from the Chandigarh airport. Moreover, the service is only available six days a week from Monday to Saturday, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The tourist coming for the weekend can't avail the facility of heli taxi service because there is no flight available on Sunday for a return journey, he said and demanded that the service should be made available seven days a week.

Stating that at present the heli taxi lands at the Jubbarhatti airport which is at a distance of about one hour from Shimla, the association members also stressed the need for operating them from the Dhalli Heliport.

The association said bigger helicopters with capacity of at least 20 seats are required on the Chandigarh-Shimla route to attract domestic as well as foreign tourists.

A nonstop luxury direct bus service from the Chandigarh airport to Shimla several times a day would also help in increasing inflow of tourists, Seth said.

The average stay of tourists in queen of hills Shimla has come down from four to five days in 1970's to one day at present according to the report on major factors affecting the tourism industry and viability of hotel industry in Shimla prepared by the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association (TISHA).

However, the tourists residing in unregistered/unauthorized accommodations are not accounted for.

The decline is attributed to traffic jams, parking woes and mushroomed growth of unregistered accommodations in and around the state capital Shimla which has led to 70-80 per cent decrease in the number of average days of tourist stay in registered accommodations in the "queen of hills" over five decades, the office bearers of the association said.

