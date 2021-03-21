By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): In view of the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases across the country, Narain Dass Gupta, Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Sine Die adjournment of the Parliament session.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta has written a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and requested sine die adjournment of the parliament session because of rising Covid cases.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that there is an alarming rise in Corona cases nearing a peak situation again nationwide. It is requested to adjourn the parliament session as a precautionary measure for safety of respected members and the staff," the letter read.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament is going on and according to sources in parliament, the session will end before Holi. But in the meantime, Lok Sabha Speaker tested Covid positive and AAP MP has demanded sine die adjournment of parliament.

"My request is supported by the fact that the average age of members of the house is 62 years mostly consisting of senior citizens and there is the recent news of Honourable Speaker of Lok Sabha reporting Covid positive. It is well in the public interest to reconsider the decision of conducting the proceedings of the House henceforth. I may remind you further that previous sessions were also adjourned sine die under similar circumstances. My humble request would be to adjourn the House sine die," the letter read.

The government has decided to bring important bills in Rajya Sabha in this budget session part-2 which includes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Aam Aadmi Party has already shown its protest against the bill and said that this bill is anti-NCT government and gives more power to Lieutenant General in day-to-day functioning. (ANI)

