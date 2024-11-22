New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and others regarding the increasing accumulation of garbage in the national capital as seen in the new waste mounds in Singhola and Bawana.

The green body had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report which claimed that the "emerging waste mountain" adjoining the Narela-Bawana waste-to-energy (WTE) plant near the JJ colony in Bawana was almost as tall as 13-the storey residential buildings in the area.

The news report said that around eight km away, near Singhola village towards GT Karnal Road, a seven-acre plot that was used earlier to deposit silt had accumulated around nine lakh tonnes of silt mixed with plastic, waste and construction and demolition waste.

In an order dated November 19, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The news item alleges that North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had conceived a plan to build a modern landfill and a 24 MW WTE plant at Narela to process 4,000 tonnes of solid waste per day and despite delays caused by disputes between the developers and the NDMC, the project was finally commissioned in March 2017."

The bench also comprising expert member A Senthil Vel noted the report, as per, which, local residents disagreed with the effectiveness of the system, citing that the waste mound continued to grow despite the plant's operation.

"The above matter indicates a violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, and the Environment Protection Act," the tribunal said.

It said the news item raised "substantial issues" relating to compliance with the environmental norms.

The tribunal impleaded as respondents or parties the MCD commissioner, member secretaries of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the District Magistrate of the northwest district.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of an affidavit one week before the next date of hearing (on March 3)," said the tribunal.

