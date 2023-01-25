New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, while participating at the 13th National Voters' Day Celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday, said it is an achievement of India's election process and its democracy as the active participation of women in the democratic process is continuously increasing.

Citing the 2019 general election, President Murmu said the number of female voters was slightly higher than that of males.

She added also noteworthy was the fact that for the first time in the history of Parliament, both the Houses together, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed the hundred mark.

"From Gram Panchayat to Parliament, women are contributing significantly. Their participation and numbers should increase further," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release quoted her as saying.

On the occasion of National Voters' Day, the President presented the National Awards for the year 2022 to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2022. National Awards were also presented to important stakeholders like government media and communication organizations and other departments for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness.

The President received the first copy of a book titled 'Electing the First Citizen - An illustrated Chronicle of India's Presidential Elections' from the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The book gives glimpses into the historic journey of Presidential Elections in the country.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India -- January 25, 1950. The main purpose of this celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. (ANI)

