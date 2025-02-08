Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday claimed that the incumbency factor worked against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, but it will also hit BJP-led NDA in Bihar where assembly polls are due later this year.

Talking to reporters, the Left leader, who is also a key INDIA bloc partner, dismissed the suggestion that Congress cut into AAP's votes causing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to suffer a humiliating defeat.

"It has been seen in Delhi that a significant number of people voted for BJP in Lok Sabha polls but supported AAP in assembly elections. This time, such voters seem to have gone for BJP in assembly polls as well," said Bhattacharya.

He, however, added that had there been a better understanding between Congress and AAP, the BJP would have got a more tough fight.

"But the AAP must learn its lessons. It suffered a loss of more than 10 per cent votes. It must reflect on how it lost the trust of the common man (Aam Aadmi)," Bhattacharya said.

The CPI(ML)L leader, however, alleged that the polls in Delhi were "not held in a free and fair manner" and the Election Commission paid no heed to complaints of intimidation of voters and manipulation of electoral rolls.

"These complaints were not addressed in Maharashtra where the BJP and its allies won a landslide victory. The same story was repeated in Delhi. If things continue this way, elections will be reduced to a farce", claimed the Left leader.

Bhattacharya was asked about a recent statement of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav that the INDIA bloc was formed "with Lok Sabha polls in mind", which was interpreted in a section of the media as an indication of regional parties' unwillingness to accommodate Congress.

The Left leader said, "That statement was made in the context of Congress and AAP fighting separately in Delhi. But in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan is much older. We fought together in 2020 and will do so again in 2025. We will defeat the BJP here like we did in neighbouring Jharkhand. In Delhi, 10 years of anti-incumbency took its toll on AAP. The people of Bihar have been putting up with misrule of BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 20 years".

