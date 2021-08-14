Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said people must work towards realising the dream of making the state a safe, happy, prosperous and strong one.

In his message to the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day, Rupani said everyone was fortunate to be able to participate in the 75th anniversary of freedom, being celebrated as 'Amrit Mahostav', and get an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of martyrs and immerse oneself in patriotism.

He said the dream of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country was to ensure Bharat Mata became a 'jagat janani' and 'vishwa guru' one day.

“The mantra at the time of our freedom struggle was 'die for the nation', while now it is 'live for the nation'. It is now time for every Indian to live for the nation, work for the nation and ensure it becomes atmanirbhar and a jagat guru," he said.

India must move forward to compete with the developed nations in education, health, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, industries and other fields in the coming years with a firm determination to ensure the next century belongs to us, the CM further said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had begun "Gujarat's march towards development" and the aim now was to make the state "uttam thi sarvottam", or 'from best to the very best'.

"We have to set a new benchmark of making a strong Gujarat for a strong India. Let us resolve to make Gujarat salaamat (safe), sukhi (happy), samruddh (prosperous), sashakta (strong), sanskari (cultured), divya (divine) and ahimsak (non violent)," he said in his address.

He said his government had worked hard to justify the trust six-and-half crore Gujaratis had shown by creating governance aimed at realizing their hopes and expectations.

Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat will unfurl the tricolour at a function on Sunday at Junagadh.

