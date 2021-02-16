New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A case has been registered after Independent Member of Parliament Navneet Ravi Rana lodged a complaint saying someone left her a threatening letter at her North Avenue flat, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Rana, an Independent MP from Mahasrashtra's Amravati, filed the complaint on Saturday, they said.

Using abusive language, the letter threatened her of dire consequences for speaking in the Lok Sabha against the Shiv Sena, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a case under relevant sections was registered on Sunday at the North Avenue police station, the officer said, adding that an investigation was underway.

